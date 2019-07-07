New
13 Deals · 27 mins ago
$9
free shipping
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
Details
Comments
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Dekouh Battery-Operated LED String Lights 6-Pack
$3 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Dekouh via Amazon offers their Dekouh Battery-Operated LED String Lights 6-Pack in White for $9.99. Coupon code "OT2AOCQX" and the $2 off clip coupon drop the price to $2.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5-foot long bendable wire
- 15-LED micro-LED lights per string
- takes 2 AA batteries per string (not included)
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Zora Under Cabinet LED Light 2-Pack
$17 $27
free shipping
ZoraDirect via Amazon offers the Zora Under Cabinet LED Light 2-Pack for $26.99. Coupon code "MOHW3XUX" and the $6 off clip coupon drop that to $16.94. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion sensor
- three color modes
- 160 lumen output
Amazon · 1 day ago
Westinghouse Solar Powered Pathway Lights 10-Pack
$16 $27
free shipping
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Solar Powered Pathway Lights 10-Pack in Warm White for $26.99. Coupon code "IZFRU3KN" cuts that to $16.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- weatherproof
- solar rechargeable
- warm white LEDs
- Model: Q29CD2802-41
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack for $20.99. Coupon code "R7YZPQCW" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- continuous stay-on
- waterproof
- made of high-impact plastic to withstand extreme weather conditions
- warm white LED
- Model: Q29CD2801-08
Amazon · 5 days ago
Umbra Mappit Magnetic World Map Wall Decor
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Umbra Mappit Magnetic World Map Wall Decor for $23.69 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- VMInnovations matches this price.
Features
- includes 12 nickel-plated magnets to mark locations or pin memos and photos
- Model: 1008050-624
Amazon · 5 days ago
DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film
$9 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film for $8.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- removable and reusable
- reduces glare and 95% of UV rays
- measures 17.5" x 78.7"
Ends Today
13 Deals · 6 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $27 off and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 3 or more and the price drops to $7.99/each
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- 3 light settings
- 600 lumens
- measures 5" x 6.8"
13 Deals · 5 days ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 1 day ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Sign In or Register