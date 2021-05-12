Hilton Playa del Carmen Spring Reset Sale at Dunhill Travel: Up to 55% off

Book ahead at this AAA Four-Diamond resort and save up to 55% off the regular rack rates. Plus, get $300 in resort perks credit - usable towards amenities such as upgrades, dinners, spa treatments, and more. Even better, book with the comfort of having up til the day before your stay to cancel without penalty. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by June 31 for stays through April 30, 2022.
- Bookings may be cancelled up to 24 hours before arrival.
- This all-inclusive Adults-only resort has an Expedia rating of 88% based on 1,469 reviews.
Expires 5/15/2021
That's a $273 low for Deluxe Ocean View stays at this all-inclusive beachfront resort. Plus, get a complimentary bottle of wine upon check-in and even better - get a full refund in case plans change. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- This voucher is 100% refundable in case travel plans change, and will be issued as a payment refund, not a credit.
- Children 7 years or younger stay for free; additional adults can stay for an additional $85/night.
- The 4-star Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe has an Expedia rating of 82% based on 1,745 reviews.
- Book this travel deal for stays from August 1 through December 20.
Save at least $1,941 on a 5-night stay in this private island resort through December 2023. You and your companion will stay in a Beach Villa with an outdoor showers and a private deck. You'll also enjoy daily breakfast and 2-hour daily open bar service at no additional charge. And who knows -- you may also get a free glimpse of the dolphins and manta rays on the Addu Atoll. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through December 19, 2023.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the property at least 14 days in advance and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- The 4.5-star South Palm Resort Maldives in Addu City has an Expedia rating of 100% based on 2 reviews (as well as Tripadvisor rating of 90% based on 54 reviews.)
Book ahead as far as December and save at least $401 on this Caribbean escape. You'll have a true home away from home -- but better -- in your 2-bedroom villa with full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and plunge pool. If you feel like venturing out, you'll score complimentary daily breakfast and use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and snorkeling gear. Plus, Travelzoo members also bag a welcome amenity ($150 value) and discounted spa service. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through December 14.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the property at least 7 days in advance and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- A nightly tourism fee applies.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 96% based on 479 reviews.
Stay at this 4-star adults-only island resort in a suite, along with daily breakfasts and 3-course nightly dinners at a $1,564 low. Plus, get a full refund in case plans change. Even better, plan ahead with a booking window through May of 2023. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through May 31, 2023.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the property at least 14 days in advance and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- The 4-star Adults-Only Lomani Island Resort has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 232 reviews.
- includes daily breakfast and 3-course dinner
- complimentary WiFi
- daily laundry, spa services, and snorkeling trip
