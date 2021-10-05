Book by October 20 and save on this newly-renovated resort, with a new water park. Plus, save 10% on room upgrades, cabanas, and photo sessions. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by October 20 for stays through February 28, 2023. (Blackout dates may apply.)
- The family-friendly Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort & Water Park in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 976 reviews.
-
Expires 10/20/2021
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest rate we could find by at least $213 for a 2-night stay with check-in on Friday or Saturday. Even better, you'll be able to toast your weekend escape with a complimentary bottle of wine ($30 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Friday or Saturday check-in is required to use these vouchers. 1-night Sunday through Thursday stays are also available for $149.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 31.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 12.2% tax and $15 resort fee plus tax, per night is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel
- The 3.5-star Lodge at Tiburon in California has an 84% Expedia rating based on 1,002 reviews.
- heated outdoor pool and whirlpool spa
- Ark Row restaurants and boutiques within walking distance
- 30- to 45- minute drive from Muir Woods and the Sonoma and Napa wine regions
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom marina-view villa suite with a plunge pool by at least $55. However, the real savings kick in with the addition of daily butler service, normally unavailable for marina-view villas, which is a further savings of $125 per day. Plus, the voucher price includes hotel taxes and service charges, so that's another hefty chunk of change that stays in your wallet. (For comparison, booking through another site, we saw over $300 in taxes and fees added to the total price.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through October 17, 2022. (We found the best rates from October 1 through December 16, 2021, and from April 18 through October 17, 2022. Blackout dates apply.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 tourism fee per adult, per night ($3 per child, ages 12 to 17) is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 531 reviews.
- 2-bedroom villa suite with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and private plunge pool
- complimentary daily breakfast
- complimentary use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and the fitness center
- discounted additional nights
That's the best rate we could find for an 8-night stay by at least $946. Even better, all meals, select drinks (even alcoholic ones), 1-way airport transfers, and a 30-minute Oriental Herbs Salt Body Scrub for two are included. You'll also receive complimentary use of the WellFit Spa, plus daily activities and entertainment with shows, live music, courses, and themed evenings. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- 10-night vouchers are also available for $1,119.
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through December 23, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Prices include VAT.
- The 5-star Robinson Khao Lak Resort has an Expedia rating of 92% based on 68 reviews.
- deluxe double room with a private balcony overlooking the resort gardens
- on-site activities like golf, tennis, guided bike tours, archery, and Muy Thai boxing
- 9 bars and restaurants on site
- discounted additional nights
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
Save on sand-and-sun stays at Sandals' 16 all-inclusive Caribbean resorts through 2022. You'll get unlimited all-day dining and drinks, complimentary entertainment, included gratuities, round-trip airport transfers, and more. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Select bookings also bag up to $1,000 credit.
- Valid on new Sandals bookings for select 2021 and 2022 travel (minimum 3-night stay). Blackout dates may apply.
- Pricing is based on availability and may vary by resort, travel date, and room category.
- Bookings are non-refundable.
Sign In or Register