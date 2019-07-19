Houzz offers the Hillsdale Lusso Faux-Leather Headboard Set in Black or White with prices starting from $95.94 in the sizes listed below. Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $10 and up to $94. Shop Now
- Twin for $139 (low by $20)
- Full from $95.94 (low by $94)
- Queen for $189 ($16 off)
- King for $269 (low by $10)
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Hampton Leather Reversible Sectional and Storage Ottoman for $399 with free shipping. That's $200 under our January mention, $504 off, and the best we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Non-members incur a $39.90 surcharge, so it may be worth your while to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- sofa measures 90" x 60" x 37"
- ottoman measures 51" x 25" x 20"
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Houzz takes up to 70% off select items during its Semi-Annual Sale. Shipping starts at $3.99, although many items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Houzz offers the GDF Studio San Tropez Wicker Dining Table with Tempered Glass Top in Brown for $159.19 with free shipping. That's $32 off list and at least $9 less than you'd pay at another GDF Studio storefront. Buy Now
- iron frame
- measures 40.25" x 40.25" x 30.00"
