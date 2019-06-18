New
Chewy · 1 hr ago
Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag
2 for $47 $68
free shipping
Chewy offers the Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag in several varieties (Adult 1-6 in Chicken & Barley Recipe pictured) for $29.99. Add two bags to your cart and check out via Autoship for a final price of $47.48 ($23.74 per bag). With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for the quantity by $5, although most retailers charge $60 or more. Buy Now
  • First time Autoship subscribers get an extra 30% off (instead of the standard 5%). A $20 maximum applies.
