Hiking & Trail Running Shoes at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 55% off

Save on over 140 pairs, including hiking shoes from $20, boots from $30, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the Kodiak Men's Fundy Leather Waterproof Urban Outdoor Boots for $74.97 (low by $69).
-
Published 5 hr ago
Verified 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Apply coupon code "IF8AAF9U" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A Grey pictured).
- Sold by Quanzhouxinlvmaoyiyoux via Amazon.
Coupon code "SPRYSMS15" takes an extra 15% off select styles already marked 60% off. Shop Now at Sperry
- Sales are final.
- Pictured is the Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Distressed Sneaker for $20.38 after coupon ($40 off).
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Save on a wide range of items, from wireless speakers and phone accessories to storage solutions and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Core Home Solstice 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $89.98 (low by $140).
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register