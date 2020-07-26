If you are an outdoor enthusiast, you are sure to find some great deals on hiking footwear. But if you are not, you'll find a variety of casual boots and shoes as well. There's something for everyone with over 100 styles from which to choose. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Items eligible for the extra 25% off are marked.
-
Expires 7/26/2020
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a wide variety of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Select items are marked at an extra 25% off through July 26 (the discount is already shown on the product pages.)
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
This was already a great sale yesterday, but Nordstrom Rack has knocked an extra 25% off the price of nearly 70 pairs of Birkenstocks. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $100 or more to score free shipping.
Sneakers, boots, and loafers all start at $17. Brands on offer include Toms, Nike, Steve Madden, and Joseph Abboud. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- The extra 25% off is already marked on the product pages.
Take up to half off men's, women's, and kids' shoes and activewear. Plus, OneASICS members can purchase two semi-annual sale category styles and receive an additional 10% off. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at ASICS
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Excluding padding, that's $54 under Target's price, although most retailers charge at least $180.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
Save on men's and women's designer sunglasses, watches, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Many big brand items were already at impressive lows yesterday, but there's now an extra 25% off. Save on styles from adidas, Alexander McQueen, Nike, Reebok, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
Sign In or Register