Highlights Kids Book Clubs: First delivery for $0 plus $1 shipping

Join a Highlights Kids Book Club and get your first shipment (includes 2 books) for $0 plus $1 for shipping. Or opt for an Early Learners Subscription Box and get 50% off your first month, dropping the price to $12.49 with free shipping. Shop Now at Highlights for Children
- Choose from Hidden Pictured, Puzzle, and Adventure club options for ages 3 to 9+ (60+ pages of fun in each delivery).
- Book Club subscriptions include 2 books delivered every 3 weeks at a regular price of $6.95 per book ($13.90 total) plus $2.98 for shipping.
- Choose the books you want to buy and keep with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You can return any shipment you don't want and get a full refund credited to your account (including shipping costs). There is no minimum number of books you have to buy with the subscription, and you can cancel anytime.
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of $10 off the digital list price Shop Now at Amazon
- by James Rubik
Introduces basic facts of data mining, how a ledger works, and digital wallets. Shop Now at Amazon
- explains the basics of cryptocurrency
Need something space-related to tide you over until today's SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink-28 satellite launch? How about a variety of books, podcasts, and audio clips from NASA - all for free? Maybe deep dive into NASA Hubble Space Telescope team's latest book (released just a week ago), or check out Perseverance Rover's clips of the first ever sound recorded on Mars, or relive history with JFK's speeches about venturing to the Moon. With so much to choose from, you're bound to find something to rock your world. Shop Now
- Click the categories in the left side menu to discover the podcasts and audio clips.
- 66 eBooks available in PDF, ePub, or Mobi format
- Mars audio from the Perseverance Rover and InSight Lander
- NASA sounds from historic spaceflights and current missions, including Discovery, the Apollo missions, and more
- 17 podcasts
- Third Rock: America's Space Station radio station stream
Save $3 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 116-pages
- by BookSumo Press
Save up to 45%. Plus get an additional 15% when you apply code "HLFUN15". Sets include books, activities, and games to see your kids' through the doldrums of long summer days. Shop Now at Highlights for Children
Use coupon code "HLLOW10" to drop the price to $45 off and the lowest of the year. Buy Now at Highlights for Children
- for ages 6 to 12
- 12 issues
- includes Hidden Pictures Fun Booklet
Save on a variety of collections with coupon code "HLEXPLORE30". Shop Now at Highlights for Children
- Pictured is the Top Secret Adventures: Travel Collection for $34.99 after coupon ($29 off).
Sign In or Register