New
Highlights for Children · 28 mins ago
$25 $50
$9 shipping
Coupon code "HLJR50" drops it to $42 off list price. Buy Now at Highlights for Children
Tips
- The Deluxe Set, which also includes a Highlights Magazine Subscription (12 issues) is available for $39.99 after the same coupon ($98 off).
- Shipping adds $13.95 for the Deluxe Set.
Features
- includes 10 paperback books
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
"Blockchain 3-Book Set" Kindle eBook
Free
That's a $4 value. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 books on Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency
- by Lee Sebastian
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Bitcoin for Beginners: Illustrated Guide To Understanding Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Kindle eBook
free
Introduces basic facts of data mining, how a ledger works, and even recommends different types of digital wallets. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- Explains basic concepts involved in cryptocurrency
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Investing for Beginners: A Short Read on the Basics of Investing and Dividends Kindle eBook
free
Completely confounded by the stock market stories dominating the news this week? This eBook breaks down the basics of investing, to help you get started on the journey and set up your plan. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- explains the basics of investing
- learn how to take "calculated" risks to build wealth
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Captivating History Kindle eBooks
Free
Choose from topics like American History, Ancient African Kingdoms, Mesoamerican History, Founding Fathers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- Half of the titles available are free while the rest start at 99 cents.
Highlights for Children · 2 wks ago
Highlights for Children 2021 Editions
extra 35% off
free shipping
Apply code "HLANN35" to get an extra 35% off 4-book sets, almanacs, and bundles collections. Shop Now at Highlights for Children
Tips
- Pictured is Highlights The 2021 Almanac of Fun for $6.49 ($4 off).
Sign In or Register