Highlights 1-Year Magazine Subscription: $26.68

Use coupon code "HLLOW10" to drop the price to $45 off and the lowest of the year. Buy Now at Highlights for Children
- for ages 6 to 12
- 12 issues
- includes Hidden Pictures Fun Booklet
You'd pay $20 for a 2-year subscription elsewhere. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
- 20 issues
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Save up to 45%. Plus get an additional 15% when you apply code "HLFUN15". Sets include books, activities, and games to see your kids' through the doldrums of long summer days. Shop Now at Highlights for Children
Save on a variety of collections with coupon code "HLEXPLORE30". Shop Now at Highlights for Children
- Pictured is the Top Secret Adventures: Travel Collection for $34.99 after coupon ($29 off).
Sign In or Register