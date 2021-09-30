Toolant · 1 hr ago
$12 $17
free shipping w/ $25
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 1/16"-3/8"
- Hex shank
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Drill/Driver Kit
$59 $119
free shipping
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and 22-piece titanium drill bit kit
- Model: P215K1-AR2042
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Power Tools at Ace Hardware
up to extra $80 off w/ Ace Rewards
Save on circular saws, drills, miter saws, sanders, and more. 25 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Flame King Propane Torch Weed Burner
$27 $40
free shipping
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurb Makita Tools at eBay
up to 50% off
Snag some great deals on the power tools you've wanted. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver (Tool Only) for $60.99 (low by $23).
Toolant · 2 days ago
Maoin Nitrile Gloves 100-Pack
$9.99 $19
$6 shipping
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- Available in
M,L and XL.
Features
- latex-free and powder-free
- fingertip grain texture (dull polished)
- wide use and food grade
Toolant · 3 days ago
Okiaas Face Mask 25-Pack
$11 $23
$6 shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $25 or more ship free.
Features
- 5-layer filtration system
- metal nose clip
- individually wrapped
Toolant · 3 days ago
Reflective Safety Vest
$8.95 $18
free shipping w/ $25
Save half off the list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- In Orange at this price.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $25 or more ship free.
Features
- 9 pockets
- padded neck
Toolant · 50 mins ago
Toolant 100-Count Disposable TPE Gloves 2-Pack
$8.99 $18
$6 shipping
That's a savings of 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- First time orders score an extra 15% off discount with code "LD202".
- This is a clearance item, and doesn't qualify for returns or refunds.
Features
- latex-free
Sign In or Register