eBags via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Zestar 15" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Cosmos pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $1.87 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Sumner Backpack in several colors (Blue Fireball/Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than you'd pay from High Sierra direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 35-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in 01. Black for $20.99. Coupon code "VFRLD5MK" drops the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
