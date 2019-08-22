Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Zestar 15" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Cosmos pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $1.87 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Sumner Backpack in several colors (Blue Fireball/Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than you'd pay from High Sierra direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 35-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in 01. Black for $20.99. Coupon code "VFRLD5MK" drops the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Huawei Mate SE 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray for $129. In-cart, that drops to $109.65. With free shipping, that's $75 below our February mention of a new one and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $200. In-cart, it drops to $170 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $170 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
Sign In or Register