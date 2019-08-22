eBags via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Zestar 15" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Cosmos pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $1.87 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now