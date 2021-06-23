High Sierra Swerve Backpack for $25
New
Macy's · 33 mins ago
High Sierra Swerve Backpack
$25 $100
free shipping w/ $25

It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 360° reflectivity
  • sleeve for laptops up to 17"
  • fleece-lined phone/sunglasses pocket
  • adjustable shoulder straps
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks Macy's High Sierra
Fleece Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register