Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Sumner Backpack in several colors (Blue Fireball/Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than you'd pay from High Sierra direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 40% off a selection of backpacks and bags via coupon code "DN40". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include High Sierra, Champion, Globe Nomad, Oakley and more.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $50 or more include free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Classic Backpack in Black for $20. In-cart that price drops to $16. With free shipping, that's $16 off and a great price for an adidas backpack.
Update: The price has dropped to $15. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 16" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Smokey Grey pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" cuts that to $43.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.73 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
