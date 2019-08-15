New
eBay · 1 hr ago
High Sierra Sumner Backpack
$14
free shipping

Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Sumner Backpack in several colors (Blue Fireball/Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than you'd pay from High Sierra direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • grab handle
  • reflective loop
  • headphone port
  • side beverage pockets
  • TECH SPOT tablet sleeve
  • measures 18.5" x 13.0" x 7.5"
All Deals Backpacks eBay High Sierra
