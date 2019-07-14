New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
High Sierra Men's Curve Backpack
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the High Sierra Men's Curve Backpack in Space Black or True Navy for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Tips
  • Amazon matches this deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
  • Measures 18.5" x 12.5" x 8.5"
  • Internal organizer
  • multiple exterior pockets
  • padded adjustable shoulder straps
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Backpacks Macy's High Sierra
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register