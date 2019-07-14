New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the High Sierra Men's Curve Backpack in Space Black or True Navy for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- Measures 18.5" x 12.5" x 8.5"
- Internal organizer
- multiple exterior pockets
- padded adjustable shoulder straps
Details
Expires 7/14/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 3 days ago
Osprey Packs and Accessories at Amazon
up to 40% off
july 9, 2019, 3am
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 36 mins ago
Lowepro HighLine BP 300 AW 22L Backpack
$50 $130
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro HighLine BP 300 AW 22L Backpack for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits 13" laptop, 10" tablet, and accessories
- adjustable padded shoulder harness
Backcountry · 4 days ago
The North Face Recon 30-Liter Backpack
$59 $99
free shipping
Backcountry offers the The North Face Recon 30-Liter Backpack in several colors (Asphalt Grey/Fiery Red pictured) for $59.37 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 outside of other Backcountry storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- interior oganizers
- padded shoulder straps
- stretchy stash and water bottle pockets
- fleece lined laptop, tablet, and sunglass pockets
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 20 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
