High Sierra Emmett Backpack
$22 w/ $2 in Rakuten Points $70
free shipping

Today only, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Emmett Backpack in Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • multi-compartment design
  • 12.5" Tech Spot tablet sleeve
  • padded shoulder straps and back panel
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
