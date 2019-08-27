Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Emmett Backpack in Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Sumner Backpack in several colors (Blue Fireball/Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's a buck less than you'd pay from High Sierra direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Zestar 15" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Cosmos pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $4.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Sole Backpack in several colors (Castlerock pictured) for $35. Coupon code "ONLYU" cuts that to $17.50. With $7 for shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Open and Clothing via eBay offers the Star Wars Stormtrooper Backpack in White for $8.83 with free shipping. That's a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
