- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the High Sierra Curve Backpack in several colors (Space Black pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "BTS" drops that to $21.59. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find now by a buck, although we saw it in just two colors for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers this Kids' 6-Piece Backpack Set in three styles (Dinosaur pictured) for $10. (Scroll down and select the other styles from the drop-down menu under the price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rong Yao Store via Amazon offers its Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack for $36.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "2MP8ONTX" to cut that to $19.97. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $17 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register