Massdrop offers the HiFiMan MegaMini Lossless MP3 Player in Silver forwith. That's $5 under our Black Friday mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $49.) It supports DSD and DSD64, plays most lossless audio formats — including WAV, FLAC, and APE — and features a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. It supports microSD cards up to 256GB, although it does not have any onboard storage. Deal ends February 10.Note: It's available to order now but won't ship until March 1.