HiFiMan HE6se Planar Magnetic Audiophile Headphones
$899 $1,799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $600. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 8Hz to 65kHz frequency response
  • memory foam earpads
  • crystalline copper and crystalline silver cable
  • hybrid headband
  • Model: HE6se
