New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones
$269 $699
free shipping
Adorama offers the HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $231). Buy Now
Features
  • 41-ohm impedance
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 35kHz
  • Model: HE5se
↑ less
Buy from Adorama
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Adorama HiFiMan
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register