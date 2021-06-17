HiFiMan Father's Day Clearance Sale: Up to 75% off
HiFiMan · 1 hr ago
HiFiMan Father's Day Clearance Sale
up to 75% off
shipping varies

Save on a variety of cables and headphones. Plus get an extra discount up to $295 on select orders via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at HiFiMan

  • $15 off $319 or more via code "Fordad15".
  • $45 off $609 or more via code "Fordad45".
  • $75 off $999 or more via code "Fordad75".
  • $295 off $3,199 or more via code "Fordad295".
  • Limited quantities available.
  • Pictured is the Sundara Planar Magnetic Headphones for $334 after code "Fordad15" ($15 off).
  • Many items ship free, but shipping is based on weight.
  • Expires 6/20/2021
