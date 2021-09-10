Have you been watching Sally Rooney's Normal People and been hankering for a Connell style thin gold chain? Look no further. Sometimes super cheap jewelry can turn your skin green in time so it is worth investing a bit more- but this brand offers the quality while giving discounts frequently, with some classic styles. Buy Now
- Posted by Aoife.
- Why does she love this deal? "To find gold waterproof jewelry at a reasonable price with extra discounts continually on site is not to be shunned."
- Shipping adds $10.99, but orders of $120 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hey Harper Easygoing Set for $92 ($17 off).
Published 1 hr ago
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere.
Clip the 8% off on-page coupon to save a buck.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love trendy jewelry but since it's a trend, I don't like to spend a lot on it. This necklace is great quality for a low price. I get compliments on it each time I wear it."
- Sold by U7 Jewelry via Amazon.
- 20" to 22" chain
- 18K gold plated
Take $105 off pendants, rings, earrings, and more.
- Choose same-day pickup where available to avoid $3.95 ship-to-store pickup or $8.95 shipping. (Pickup options vary by item and location.)
Save on rings (from $138.62), earrings (from $85.88), necklaces (from $92.42), and more.
- Pictured are the Szul 0.25-tcw Round Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings for $100.39 ($249 off).
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity.
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity?
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts.
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
Complete the form to receive your free sample.
