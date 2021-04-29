OFOSHOP · 23 mins ago
$23 $35
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LEDPRO" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at OFOSHOP
Features
- remote control
- Bluetooth speaker
- five levels of adjustable brightness
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Adesso Swivel 71.5" Floor Lamp
$19 in cart $51
free shipping
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
Features
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Ltteny Motion Sensor Outdoor Solar Light 2-Pack
$24 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "W47JU726" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Karjaja via Amazon.
Features
- 3 modes
- 6,500k brightness
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 270° wide angle lighting
- 3 adjustable lamp heads
- Model: TG-TY051
Lamps Plus · 19 hrs ago
Lamps Plus Open-Box Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Shop more than 7,000 discounted open-box items, including lamps, lights, chandeliers, ceiling fans, small furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Open-Boxed 52" Casa Delta-Wing Bronze Outdoor Ceiling Fan pictured for $200 ($50 less than retail-boxed)
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
