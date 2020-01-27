Open Offer in New Tab
That Daily Deal · 36 mins ago
Hershey's Chocolate Kisses 1.55-oz. Snack-Size Bag
24 for $20
$1 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $10. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • Note these have a best by date of March 2020.
  • Order two or more 24-packs to receive free shipping.
  • kosher
  • gluten-free
