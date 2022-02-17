Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. With that kind of guarantee, you know they are made with the highest quality materials. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at logicfox.net
- In Black or White.
- height adjustable headrest
- 360° rotating wheels
- 330-lb. weight capacity
Save 50% with coupon code "I2IFUI2Y". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by Stamo via Amazon.
- faux leather
- adjustable height
- 135° tilt
- passed BIFIMA certification
- 280-lb. max capacity
- Model: YJ5001RD
Task chairs and managers chairs start at $90, guest chairs are from $55, and executive chairs are from $210. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Staples Emerge Vortex Gaming Chair for $129.99 ($100 off).
- Oversize items may incur handling fees.
Coupon code "19533" cuts it to a total of $60 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- up to 250 lbs. weight capacity
- lumbar support
- Model: 50870
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $61.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Sign In or Register