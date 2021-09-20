Save on over 130 luxe office chairs, with prices from $148. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $479 (low by $166 for new model).
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
- adjustable lumbar control; height; tension
- rear tilt locks
Apply coupon code "502687WF" for a 50% savings, which drops it $15 under our June mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red (pictured), White, and Blue.
- Sold by Motpk via Amazon.
- PU leather
- lumbar cushion
- removable headrest
- adjustable armrests
- height adjusts 17.3" to 21.5"
- backrest adjusts 90° to 170°
- 300-lb. capacity
- retractable footrest
Clip the 13% off on page coupon and apply code "54PGOPOT" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HiJingteng via Amazon.
- dual lining
- anti-slip rubber bottom
- memory foam
Costway drops discounts on over 75 fitness and office items. Apply the coupon codes noted on the product pages to get these deals. Shop Now at Costway
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Aukey
- 45" x 23.6"
- PVC surface
- steel frame
- 330-lb. max capacity
- RGB lighting
Shop home items, apparel, tech, and more. Additionally, apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Save on three hard drive capacities, each with three read speed options. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 250GB 500MB/S USB-C Portable SSD for $33.99 (low by $6).
