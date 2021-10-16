Save on over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 35% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $417 (at least $150 less than a new one)
Published 1 hr ago
Shop a wide selection of items including vitamins and supplements from $2, computer cables from $5, rugs from $7, shoes for the whole family from $18, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Along with an assortment of daily deals, Amazon discounts a huge range of kitchen items, electronics, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Over 340 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
Shop discounts on clothing and equipment from Marmot. Women's tees starting at $13, men's as low as $15, packs beginning at $20, cold weather accessories from $23, kids' coats from $36, and more. Shop Now at Marmot
Use coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this price, which is within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reebok via eBay
- Available in Grey/Black or Grey/Grey
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the best price we could find by $20. You must add 2 to the cart to use this code. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by As Seen On TV via eBay.
- each box contains 3 rolls (49-ft. total)
- flexible
- cut to length
- peel and stick adhesive backing
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
- adjustable lumbar control; height; tension
- rear tilt locks
That's $561 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- carpet casters
