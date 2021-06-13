Herman Miller Mirra Chair for $399
New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Herman Miller Mirra Chair
$399 $795
free shipping

That's at least $150 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
  • A 10-year warranty is provided.
Features
  • adjustable arms
  • adjustable lumbar support
  • AirWeave suspension
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register