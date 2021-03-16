New
Costco · 12 mins ago
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$4,500 for members $5,495
free shipping

Longtime DealNews reader Jeffrey C. discovered this deal, which is $995 less than you'd pay shopping direct from Herman Miller. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • In Black.
Features
  • top grain leather
  • 6" foam cushion
  • metal swivel base
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chairs Costco Herman Miller
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register