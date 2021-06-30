Herman Miller 4th of July Outdoor Sale: 15% off

New
Herman Miller · 1 hr ago
15% off
free shipping
Save on outdoor seating, planters, and other accessories from this rarely discounted brand. Shop Now at Herman Miller
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Magis Spun Chair for $760.75 ($134 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Westin Outdoor Kaison 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional Sofa Set w/ Storage Ottoman
$499 $1,200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
IKEA · 4 wks ago
IKEA Ramso 49" Patio Umbrella
$9.99
pickup
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
Amazon · 2 days ago
Vivere Hammock Stand Wheel Kit
$25 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- powder-coated steel bracket
- hub
- 6" wheels
- two zinc-coated nuts and bolts
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Patio Furniture Clearance at Walmart
Save on over 1,000 items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
eBay · 4 days ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Office Chair w/ Adjustable Lumbar Support
$619 $979
free shipping
That's $376 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- standard armpads
- carpet casters
