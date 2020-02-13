Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Henckels International Definition 12-Piece Knife Block Set
$46 $57
$9 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop the price to $45.59.
Features
  • 3" paring knife
  • 5" serrated utility knife
  • 8" bread knife
  • 5" hollow edge Santoku
  • 8" chef's knife
  • four 4.5" steak knives
  • 9" sharpening steel
  • kitchen shears
  • hardwood knife block
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware JCPenney
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register