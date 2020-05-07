Open Offer in New Tab
Helm Audio True Wireless 4.0 In-Ear Headphones w/ Charging Case
$54 $75
free shipping

That's $6 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $16.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten.
Features
  • playtime of up to 3.5 hours
  • 80-foot Bluetooth range
  • charging case
Details
Comments
  • Code "DS1C"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
