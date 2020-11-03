New
Amazon · 1 day ago
Haggar Men's Premium No-Iron Expandable Waist Flat-Front Khaki Pants
from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $43 off and an exceptionally low price for a pair of Haggar pants. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
eBay · 3 days ago
adidas Essentials Men's 3-Stripes Wind Pants
$16 in cart $45
free shipping
That's the best price we've seen! (You'd pay over $30 elsewhere for them.) Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Legend Ink/White
- Sold by adidas via eBay
eBay · 5 days ago
PUMA Men's Essentials+ Pocket Pants
$20 $50
free shipping
It's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Grey in select sizes M to XXL.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Savile Row Co. Men's New Heathrow Modern Fit Bi-Stretch Pants
$15 $100
$8 shipping
It's $31 under what you'd pay for a similar pair at Kohl's. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- They're available in Charcoal.
Features
- zip fly with hook-and-bar closure
- 72% polyester / 21% rayon / 7% spandex
- dry clean
Proozy · 1 day ago
Helly Hansen Men's Langley Jacket
$58 $86
free shipping
That's a savings of $32 off list. Buy Now at Proozy
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "DNHELLY".
- In Black
