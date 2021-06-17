Hell Is Other Demons for PC or Mac (Epic Games): free

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- fight demons and bosses
Expires 6/24/2021
That's a $12 low and the best deal we could find. Join with your friends in this chaotic new adventure that will have you cooking up a new slew of recipes in a brand new overworld map by land, sea, and air. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated for Everyone
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Prime Gaming members can click on the 'claim' button to get a unique download code, which you will then need to take to Origin to redeem the game. Shop Now at Amazon
- Unique download code will be eligible to claim on Origin until July 21, 2021.
- digital download
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Apply coupon code "FORWARD" to save an extra $10 off $15 or more on a range of games already discounted up to 80% off. Titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Far Cry 5, and more. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
Enhance your Discord voice, video, and text chat with 3 free months of Discord Nitro. That's a $30 savings. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- Limited time to 1st-time Nitro users only. Subscription auto-renews for $9.99/month unless cancelled.
- Animated avatars and a custom tag
- 2 Server Boosts and a 30% off extra Boosts
- Ability to collect and make your own emojis, profile badges
- Hi-res video, screenshare, and Go Live streaming
