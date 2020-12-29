New
Heineken The January Dry Pack
free
free shipping

Take a quick 4-question survey and receive a beer for everyday in January. 31 days. 31 brews. Shop Now

Tips
  • Plus, get a $3 rebate for a Heineken 0.0% 6-pack.
  • Requires email address.
  • Note: Availability may vary by zip.
Features
  • 31 non-alcoholic beers
