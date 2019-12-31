Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Hefty Touch-Lid 13-Gallon Trash Can
$15 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • touch-button lid to lock in odors
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Hefty
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register