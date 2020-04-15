Open Offer in New Tab
Hedgehog Aloe
$35
free shipping w/$50

Brighten up your home office with an easy care aloe plant. It's already established in a decorative pot for you, so you don't have to find one. Also, aloe is good for minor burns, and the plant self-heals. Buy Now

  • Orders over $50 receive free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
  • It's available in several colors (Indigo pot pictured).
  • The aloe juice and pulp can irritate the mouth, so keep it away from Fido, Fluffy, and other assorted small beings in your care.
