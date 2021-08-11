Heaters & Air Conditioners at eBay: up to 50% off + extra 20% off
eBay · 52 mins ago
Heaters & Air Conditioners at eBay
up to 50% off + extra 20% off
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" gets the discount on over 30 models of heater and A/C. Shop Now at eBay

  • The coupon has a $100 maximum discount, and can be used twice per account.
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • Pictured is the LG 6,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $187.99 after coupon (low by $31).
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
