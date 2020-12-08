Kick back and relax when you save on this selection of heated massage chairs. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Synca Wellness JP1100 Premium Heated Massage for $6,725.26 (a low by $2,275).
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Grey, Cream, or Beige.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
It's $80 less than buying it from Comfy Sacks direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- ultra-soft microsuede cover is removable and machine washable
- shredded memory foam filling
- childproof zipper
- Model: SAM-SAC5-MS22
Apply coupon code "DN62503749" for a savings of $56 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in Coffee.
- 360° swivel
- removable base cover
- high density sponge padded seat
- Model: 62503749
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in Brown.
- remote to adjust massage intensity and heating
- 5 modes
- cup holders and pockets
- weight capacity of 250 lbs.
- measures 33" x 30" x 42"
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $370 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock is limited and varies by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
