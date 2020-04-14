Personalize your DealNews Experience
Choose from options like chicken fried steak, pork tenderloin, chicken parmesan, and more to heat and serve at home. Shop Now at QVC
Have you already steamrolled through your isolation snacks? The Girl Scouts have you covered cause they're always prepared. Shop Now
Participating Subway restaurants are offering food essentials delivered by select locations right to your door, including meat, cheese, vegetables, and more. Shop Now
Get two packages of nuts, seeds, or dried fruit for the price of one. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
Skip the store and get fresh fruits and veggies shipped to your door at no cost. Buy Now at Edible Arrangements
It's a low by $2, although most charge around $21. Buy Now at QVC
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at QVC
That's $39 less than the best we could find for the non-Plus version elsewhere (which doesn't include the detail nozzle or spray shield.) Buy Now at QVC
With most nail shops closed across the country, your nails are probably looking a little rough. Try this at home treatment to nourish cuticles and refresh nails while saving $5 off list price. Buy Now at QVC
