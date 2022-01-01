That's a savings of $27 off list price. Shop Now at eBay
- The 7.5 Foot is $12.99 ($27 off).
- The 9 Foot is $14.99 ($27 off).
- If you get two or more, it's an extra 10% off.
- Sold by Cozyarray via eBay.
- inner securing straps
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine White Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Shop steep savings on Christmas party and tableware, stockings and holders, home decor, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Post-season is the best time to save on holiday items, but the buys are just as new and fun when it's time decorate with them next year."
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
