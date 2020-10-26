New
ShopCBD · 1 hr ago
Healthy Roots CBD Bath Bomb
$6 $8
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "dealnews30" for a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Features
  • contains 0.3% THC or less
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "dealnews30"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Personal Care ShopCBD
Popularity: 1/5 Holiday Gift Guide
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register