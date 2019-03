Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Healthy Cuisine 3.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer forwith. That's tied with our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $10, but most stores charge $75 or more. It has a temperature a range of 180° to 400° and an LED display.Note: New customers at Google Express can grab it for $39.99 with free shipping via coupon code "MARSAVE19".