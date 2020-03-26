Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, gear, gadgets, fitness tech, equipment and more.
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, gear, gadgets, fitness tech, equipment and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
Save on over 200 health, beauty, and home items. Plus, bag free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99).
Update: We're now seeing discounts up to 80% off. Shop Now at Walgreens
Get $10 back when you stock up on soap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, cotton swabs/balls/rounds, lotions, and more. Shop Now at Target
At half price, that is a savings of $3 per bottle, and with free shipping on a $15 purchase, you can stock up and save! You'll be all set for 20-second minimum hand washes for the whole family. Buy Now at Ulta
Shop discounts on thousands of items. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at JCPenney
It's the lowest price we could find by $13, although most merchants charge $80 or more. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $18 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $19.) Buy Now at JCPenney
