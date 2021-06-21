Health Warrior Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Bars Variety 12-Pack for $11 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 30 mins ago
Health Warrior Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Bars Variety 12-Pack
$11 w/ Prime $16
free shipping w/ Prime

You'd pay around $15 for similar packs elsewhere. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Health Warrior
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register