Health Warrior Chia Bar 15-Pack: $3 off Subscribe & Save

PepsiCo eCommerce · 32 mins ago
PepsiCo via Amazon takes $3.20 off a first Subscribe & Save order of its Health Warrior Chia Bar 15-Pack via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, free shipping applies. It includes five each of Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors. Shop Now
Published 32 min ago
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag
$12 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag for $12.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $12.34. That's a savings of about a buck and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is expected to arrive July 1.
Features
- resealable bag
- unroasted, unsalted, and steam pasteurized
13 Deals · 6 days ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink 17-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$17 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink 16.9-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Tropical Punch for $19.98. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $16.98. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under the lowest price we could find from a local warehouse club, although we saw it for $5 less last October. Buy Now
Features
- Each 16.9-oz. bottle provides 20 grams of protein.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon-Brand Grocery Items
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members 20% off a selection of Amazon-brand grocery items. Plus, get an extra 5% off most items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted brands include Solimo, Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and Happy Belly. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon-Brand Everyday Essentials
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack
$10 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack for $10.10. Checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $9.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack
$7
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack for $7.48. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
PepsiCo eCommerce · 2 days ago
Pepsi Snacks, Drinks, and more
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Conor Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insoles with Arch Support
$6 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
ConorDirect via Amazon offers the Conor Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insoles with Arch Support for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "065CONOR" to drop the price to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dual-layer cushioning
- EVA foam and PU material construction
- deep cradle heel
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station
$87 $130
free shipping
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page and apply code "25V635DN" to cut the price to $87.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from May, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 DC ports
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 2 USB ports
- fully charged in 10 hours via the included wall and car adapters or via a solar panel (sold separately)
- Model: S155
