PepsiCo eCommerce · 32 mins ago
Health Warrior Chia Bar 15-Pack: $3 off Subscribe & Save
PepsiCo via Amazon takes $3.20 off a first Subscribe & Save order of its Health Warrior Chia Bar 15-Pack via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, free shipping applies. It includes five each of Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors. Shop Now
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
