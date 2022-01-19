New
Health Sapiens · 43 mins ago
$49 per week $60
That's anywhere from $11 to $40 less per week than other online therapy providers charge. Buy Now at Health Sapiens
Tips
- The service costs $49.25 per week, but is billed monthly.
Features
- video, phone, email, and in-office sessions
- switch your therapist at any time
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
17 hrs ago
Covid19 At-Home Tests
4 tests for free
Get 4 COVID19 at-home test kits for free by clicking the order button and filling out the form on the following page. Shop Now
Tips
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
6pm · 1 wk ago
6pm Clearance Sale
70% to 86% off
free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Diane von Furstenberg, BCBGeneration, Sam Edelman, Jessica Simpson, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Amazon · 3 days ago
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test 2-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll pay around $4 more for a similar product in the same quantity at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- sold by iHealthLabs via Amazon
Features
- FDA authorized
TomTop · 21 hrs ago
Cov-19 Rapid Antigen Test 5-Pack
$19 $100
free shipping
It's $81 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
Features
- results in 15-minutes
- Model: C-MD1013-5
Sign In or Register