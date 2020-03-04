Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
HealthMate Rechargeable Heat/Cool Wrap
$19 $70
$3 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 3 heat settings
  • auto shut-off
  • built-in a mesh pouch for the provided cool pack
  • includes a USB power bank for wireless heating
  • Model: IN9141
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Health That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register