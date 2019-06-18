New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Extra 15% off $25
eBay takes an extra 25% off select health and beauty orders of $25 of more via coupon code "JOY2SAVE". Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Coupon is limited to two uses per account, with a maximum discount of $50.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
1 mo ago
First Greener Menstrual Cup
free
$15 shipping
That's $50 off and a great deal for such an item
First Greener offers its First Greener Premium Menstrual Cup for free plus $14.74 for shipping. (Shipping price may vary slightly depending on location.) That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Even including shipping price, this is a great offer. It's available in small or large sizes.
Jomashop · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses and Eyeglasses at Jomashop
up to 73% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 73% off a selection of Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses and eyeglasses, with prices starting at $56.50. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Most prices are as marked; but select options receive additional discounts and free shipping via coupons listed on product pages.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gillette Sensor5 Men's Disposable Razors 2-Pack
$2 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gillette Sensor5 Men's Disposable Razors 2-Pack for $5.60. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $2.32. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 8 hrs ago
adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes
$29 $65
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes in Black/White for $35.99. In-cart the price falls to $28.79. With free shipping, that's $23 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $36.) Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 7 to 13.5
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
